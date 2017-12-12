I- 20 Bowl on Sports Talk 97.7FM this saturday

RUSTON, La. – Football Country Magazine is proud to announce that the second annual Louisiana High School Coaches Association I-20 Bowl, which will be held this Saturday at 2 p.m. at Ruston High School, will be broadcast live on Sportstalk 97.7 FM starting at 1:30 p.m. with the Louisianapreps.com pregame show.

The bowl, which features the best senior high school football players in north Louisiana, is being powered by Landers Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar, Louisianapreps.com, Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the National Football Foundation.

“I can’t thank our sponsors and North Desoto’s Scott Abernathy enough,” Jerry Byrd, who will provide color commentary on the broadcast, said. “Some of these players will go on to have outstanding college and pro careers, but for most, this will be the last football game they will ever play. I am just proud that we can give them a little recognition for their efforts in being selected for this game.”

Calling the action via play-by-play will be Ben Mintz. Mintz is the fiery host of “Mixin’ It Up with Mintz” from 3-6 p.m. on 100.7 FM/1340 AM The Ticket in Shreveport/Bossier City, and is the “Voice of Airline Vikings Football.”

Byrd, who will be the color commentary for the game, is a former Byrd Yellow Jacket All-State offensive lineman and Louisiana Tech Bulldog. He coached high school football for 18 years, eight as a head coach, before getting into administration and starting Football Country Magazine. In 2001, he was inducted into the C.E. Byrd Lettermen’s Hall of Fame. In 2003, he guided the North Caddo Rebels to the best season in school history and was named The (Shreveport) Times Coach-of-the-Year.

Mintz and Byrd have partnered this season for “Boys of Fall,” a high school football show from 5-6 p.m. every Friday on The Ticket 100.7 FM.

Admission to the I-20 Bowl is $10, and tickets can be purchased at the stadium. For more information, contact event coordinator Abernathy at (318) 564-7469 or by email at scott.abernathy@desotopsb.com.