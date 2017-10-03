Tech and ULM represent the LSWA POW

A running back from McNeese, a safety from Louisiana Tech and a kickoff returner from ULM earned the votes of the Louisiana Sports Writers Association panel to earn Monday’s LSWA state college football player of the week honors.

Running back David Hamm of McNeese won a very close vote for offensive player after rushing for 164 yards in a 35-0 win at SFA. Cooper had a career night with two interceptions in Tech’s 34-16 win over South Alabama for defensive honors, and Green of ULM earned special teams honors in the Warhawks 51-43 win over Coastal Carolina after returning a kick 82 yards for a touchdown.

DEFENSE

SECDRICK COOPER – LOUISIANA TECH — Senior, S

Louisiana Tech senior safety Secdrick Cooper enjoyed a career night to help lead the Bulldogs to a 34-16 win over South Alabama. The LA Tech defense registered two interceptions, both by Cooper which were the first two interceptions of his career. Cooper snagged his first career interception after taking advantage of an overthrow by the South Alabama quarterback late in the first quarter. Then, a corner blitz and forced the South Alabama to throw the ball early which allowed Secdrick Cooper to come up with his second interception as the Jaguars were inside the red zone. Cooper has led a Bulldog defense that has allowed an average of just 18.3 points per game in the last three games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

MARCUS GREEN – ULM

Marcus Green returned three kickoffs for 115 yards (38.3 avg.), including an 82-yard run back for a touchdown, in ULM’s 51-43 win over Coastal Carolina. It marked ULM’s first kickoff return for a TD since Courtney Davis returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a score against Grambling State in 2013. Green compiled 127 combined kick return yards (punts and kickoffs) vs. CCU and accounting for 181 all-purpose yards.