GSU takes home SWAC title again

The Grambling State Tigers bolted out to a big halftime lead and then held on for a 40-32 victory over Alcorn State in the final SWAC Championship Game.

Grambling built a 38-10 halftime lead and then survived a fourth-quarter rally from the Braves to repeat as SWAC football champions. Grambling has not lost a SWAC game since Dec. 5, 2015, against Alcorn State in the SWAC title game. GSU coach Broderick Fobbs is 32-2 in SWAC play.

GSU will now represent the SWAC when they Play NC AT in the Celebration Bowl

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/12/02/grambling-hangs-and-repeats-swac-champion/917075001/