4 in a row for bulldogs

Louisiana Tech has accepted a bid to play in the inaugural 2017 DXL Frisco Bowl on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. The game will air nationally on ESPN and ESPN Radio as Louisiana Tech will face SMU with kickoff set for 7 p.m. CT.Sunday’s announcement marks the fourth straight season Louisiana Tech will make a bowl appearance and the third time in the last four seasons the Bulldogs will play a bowl game in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Louisiana Tech (6-6, 4-4 Conference USA) enters the bowl matchup having won its last two games to become bowl eligible for a fourth straight season. The Bulldogs will face an SMU team that posted a 7-5 overall record this season with a 4-4 mark in the American Athletic Conference.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/spec-rel/120317aaa.html