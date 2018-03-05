8 feels great!

The New Orleans Pelicans won their eighth consecutive game with a commanding 126-109 triumph over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night at American Airlines Center.

New Orleans (36-26) continued its longest winning streak since 2011 with another impressive victory on the road, despite All-Star forward Anthony Davis finishing with fewer than 25 points for the first time since Feb. 9.

The win moved New Orleans to No. 4 in the Western Conference standings, only a half-game behind the third-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

