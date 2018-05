AD and Jrue make some history

New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis and guard Jrue Holiday were both named to the NBA’s 2017-18 All-Defensive First Team, which was announced on Wednesday (May 23).

It was the first time teammates have been named first-team All-Defense since Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan did it as members of the Los Angeles Clippers in 2015-16.

All-NBA teams:

First: LeBron James, James Harden, Anthony Davis, Damian Lillard, Kevin Durant.

Second: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Russell Westbrook, Joel Embiid, LaMarcus Aldridge, DeMar DeRozan.

Third: Stephen Curry, Victor Oladipo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jimmy Butler, Paul George.