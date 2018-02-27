Ad continues historic pace

Another night. Another historic performance by Anthony Davis.Davis scored 53 points, 18 rebounds and five blocked shots in a 125-116 victory against the Phoenix Suns, the Pelicans’ sixth consecutive victory.

It was the third highest scoring night of Davis’ career and marked only the second time since the NBA started charting blocks in 1973-1974 that a player scored 50 points, grabbed 15 rebounds and blocked 5 shots in a single game. Bob McAdoo last did it in 1975.

What’s more, it was the fifth time in the month of February that Davis has recorded a 40-point, 10-rebound night, the most by any player in a calendar month in the past 35 NBA seasons. James Harden (2017), Shaquille O’Neal (2004) and Larry Bird (1988) did it four times in a month previously.

