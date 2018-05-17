AD named MVP finalist

The NBA revealed the finalists for some of its major awards on Wednesday (May 16) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis was nominated to win MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

The other two finalists for MVP were Houston’s James Harden and Cleveland’s LeBron James, while the other finalists for Defensive Player of the Year were Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid and Utah’s Rudy Gobert.

Davis was the only player named as a finalist for two different awards.

