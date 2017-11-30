All about the G

Two days ahead of competing for the conference championship game in Houston, Grambling State almost swept the top individual season awards and landed 12 players overall on the 2017 SWAC All-Conference teams, the league announced Thursday morning.

The preseason favorite to win it, redshirt senior quarterback DeVante Kincade followed through with the prediction and earned the conference’s Offensive Player of the Year. Junior linebacker De’Arius Christmas, who led the stout Tigers defense in tackles this year, was named the Defensive Player of the Year.

GSU head coach Broderick Fobbs kept his streak alive, being honored as the SWAC Coach of the Year, an award he’s earned four straight seasons – every year since he’s taken over at his alma mater.

Joining Kincade on the first-team offense is Martez Carter (running back), Trent Scott (offensive lineman) and William Waddell (offensive lineman). Joining Christmas on the defensive side of the football was La’Allan Clark (defensive lineman), Brandon Varner (defensive lineman) and De’Aumante Johnson (defensive back). Kicker Marc Orozco was also named to the All-SWAC First Team.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/gsu/2017/11/30/grambling-state-tops-swac-12-all-conference-selections/909356001/

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/11/30/tigers-place-12-on-all-swac-football-teams.aspx