Another gut punch

North Texas running back Jeffrey Wilson scored the go-ahead touchdown with 6:04 to play and Louisiana Tech kicker Jonathan Barnes’ 53-yard field goal attempt with 2:39 to play missed wide left as the Mean Green spoiled the Bulldogs homecoming 24-23 before 18,504 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday afternoon.

The loss was the third one-point loss of the season for the Bulldogs and marked the seventh straight game that Louisiana Tech (4-5, 2-3 C-USA) has found itself in a one possession game with four and a half minutes to play in the game. Tech is 3-4 on those games with three one-point losses and one double overtime loss.

The Bulldogs will return home Saturday to host Florida Atlantic at 2:30 p.m. The Owls are 5-0 in Conference USA action and leading the East Division.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/recaps/110417aac.html