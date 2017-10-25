Anthony makes ALL CUSA team

Louisiana Tech junior Kierra Anthony is one of eight players named to the Preseason All-Conference USA team, announced by the league office on Friday.

Anthony joins UAB’s Rachel Childress, Charlotte’s Nyilah Jamison-Myers, North Texas’ Terriell Bradley and Marshall’s Shayna Gore who have already been announced by the C-USA office which is releasing the team one player per day.

The 5-foot-6-inch guard out of New Iberia is coming off a sophomore season that saw her earn second team all-league honors after averaging 13.2 points, 2.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game while leading the Lady Techsters to the program’s first postseason appearance since 2011.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/102017aaa.html