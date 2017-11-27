Arena ball invades Monroe

The Warhawks (4-7, 4-4) matched Arkansas State — one of the Sun Belt Conference’s four co-leaders — score-for-score for most of the afternoon. A two-touchdown swing to start the second half was the difference as the Red Wolves (7-3, 6-1) escaped with a 67-50 win in a game that saw 1,351 combined yards of offense.

Marcus Green set ULM single-game records in kickoff return yards (206), all-purpose yardage (396) and returned his fourth kickoff-return touchdown of the season in the third quarter.

