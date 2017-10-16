Back from the dead!

D.J. Chark returned a punt 75 yards for a touchdown, Connor Culp kicked field goals of 42 and 36 yards inside the final three minutes, and LSU erased a 20-point deficit on its way to a 27-23 victory over No. 10 Auburn on Saturday.

”We’re just becoming a football team. Our whole staff is galvanized. Our football team is galvanized,” Orgeron said. ”We were going to be resilient. We weren’t going to give up. We were going to block out the noise and we were going to fix the things that were fixable.”

LSU’s defense improved dramatically in the second half, when it allowed no points and just 64 yards. That enabled LSU (5-2, 2-1) to win with special teams play.

http://www.foxsports.com/college-football/story/lsu-stuns-no-10-auburn-riding-clutch-defense-to-27-23-win-101417