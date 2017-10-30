Back on track

Louisiana Tech found itself in familiar territory Saturday afternoon at Rice Stadium.

However, this time they wrote a different ending to the script.

With the game tied at 28-28 and less than two minutes to play, sophomore quarterback J’Mar Smith led the Bulldogs on an 11-play, 75 yard drive that was capped by a two-yard TD run by Boston Scott for the eventual game winner.

Smith completed 21-of-32 passes for 237 yards and one score, including a career-high 11 for 118 yards to his main man Teddy Veal. Smith also rushed eight times for 27 yards, including the crucial 9-yard scamper on third down early in the game-winning drive.

Tech returns to action Saturday when it hosts North Texas at 2:30 p.m. for homecoming at Joe Aillet Stadium.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/recaps/102817aaa.html