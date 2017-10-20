Battle of best in swac

A contest between the two best college football teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) as it pits East versus the West will take place on Saturday as Grambling State gears up to face Alcorn State. Kickoff from Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium is set for 2 p.m. and it is the Breast Cancer Awareness game so fans are encouraged to wear pink.

Although coming off a bye week, Grambling State (5-1 overall, 2-0 SWAC) enters Saturday’s game with a five-game winning streak, including a 34-21 win over Prairie View A&M in the 94th Annual Southwest Airlines State Fair Classic. Alcorn State (5-2, 3-0) comes into the contest off two straight SWAC victories and is riding a four-game winning streak.

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/19/football-no-17-grambling-state-set-to-face-off-against-alcorn-state.aspx