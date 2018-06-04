Beavers end LSU season

It took 46 pitches for Devin Fontenot to get through the first inning Sunday night (June 3). And it was somewhere in those 46 pitches that any hope LSU could pull off an improbable NCAA Regional run might have faded away.

And somewhere in that 46-pitch first inning this game seemed too far out of reach, and Oregon State went on to win 12-0 to take the Corvallis Regional and end LSU’s (39-27) season in the process.

