Best of the best

Turnovers, turnovers, turnovers that was the difference in Saturday’s Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game as the Grambling State University football capitalized off seven mistakes and cashed them into 21 points in a 41-14 win over Alcorn State at Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium.

Grambling State (6-1 overall, 3-0 SWAC) led from start to finish in a matchup of SWAC Divisional leaders.

The Tigers have won the last three meetings over Alcorn State, including the 2016 SWAC Championship.

Grambling State improved to 45-21-3 all-time against Alcorn State.

The Tigers have won six straight after losing to Tulane to begin the season.

Grambling State looks to keep its streak going on Saturday when Texas Southern comes to Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium for Homecoming and Senior Day. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m

http://www.gsutigers.com/news/2017/10/21/football-tigers-capitalize-on-turnovers-in-win-over-braves.aspx