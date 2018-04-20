Big day at ULM

April 21: HawkFest Timeline

8 a.m.: Grove opens for tailgating.

12:30-1 p.m.: Selected football players available for autographs prior to ULM-Appalachian State baseball game at Warhawk Field.

12:30 p.m.: Ceremonial first pitch with ULM quarterback Caleb Evans and All-America wide receiver Marcus Green .

1 p.m.: ULM Baseball vs. Appalachian State (Warhawk Field).

3:30 p.m.: Malone Stadium gates open; DJ provides live entertainment and on-field activities for children.

4 p.m.: ULM Alumni Association/Ouachita Parish Crawfish Boil (Malone Stadium/south end zone).

5 p.m.: ULM Spring Football Game (Malone Stadium/free admission).

HawkFest Corporate Sponsors: CenturyLink, Jim Taylor Ford (Ruston), Jim Taylor Chevrolet (Rayville), Sparks Nissan/Kia, Colonial Life Insurance, Rocketfast Car Wash and Johnny’s Pizza House.

April 21: “2018 Kickoff with Doug Pederson” Timeline

6:30-7:15 p.m.: VIP reception and photo opportunity with Doug Pederson.

7 p.m.: Fant-Ewing Coliseum gates open.

7:30 p.m.: Formal program begins with Doug Pederson.

https://ulmwarhawks.com/news/2018/4/6/football-tickets-on-sale-for-april-21-kickoff-with-doug-pederson.aspx