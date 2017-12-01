Big game in the big easy

With their eight-game winning streak a part of history, the New Orleans Saints suddenly find themselves in a position to lose their NFC South lead.

The Carolina Panthers, who are also 8-3, come into the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Sunday looking to avenge a 34-13 loss to the Saints in Week 3.

One thing is clear: The NFC South is the most competitive division in the NFL — third-place Atlanta is 7-4 — and the last five weeks will determine if one, two or three teams will make the postseason.

