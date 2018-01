The New Orleans Pelicans haven’t picked up a statement win against a Western Conference foe this season.

The Pels (26-21) get their next chance Friday night when they host the Houston Rockets (34-12) at the Smoothie King Center in a matchup between two of the most dynamic offenses in the NBA.

Houston, currently second in the Western Conference behind defending NBA champion Golden State, is led by its explosive backcourt pairing of Chris Paul and James Harden.

