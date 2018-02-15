Big night of hoops

With five conference games remaining, Louisiana Tech will now face five straight opponents for a second time this season starting with hosting UAB on Thursday night at 8 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

The two teams are separated by only one game in the league standings with LA Tech (15-11, 6-7 C-USA) tied for eighth and UAB (16-10, 7-6 C-USA) currently in seventh. The Bulldogs will attempt to even the season series as they suffered a 12-point loss to the Blazers in Birmingham about a month ago.

Louisiana Tech will close out the home portion of its schedule this week when the Lady Techsters play two important Conference USA contests, starting with Thursday’s tilt against Charlotte.

The contest is the first game of a basketball doubleheader at the Thomas Assembly Center and will tipoff at 4:30 p.m. followed by the Bulldogs against UAB at 8 p.m. The game can be heard on the LA Tech Sports Network on KNBB 97.7 FM

Tech (16-9, 7-5 C-USA) has won two in a row and is currently sitting in sixth place in the Conference USA standings, only percentage points behind Charlotte (10-13, 6-4) and Middle Tennessee (7-4) for the fourth place spot. The top four teams in the Conference USA standings earn a first round bye in the upcoming league tournament in Frisco.

The UT Arlington men’s basketball program’s will be looking to extend its longest win streak since November Thursday when it travels to Monroe, La. to face ULM in a Sun Belt Conference game in Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

The Mavericks have put themselves into a strong position to earn a first round bye in next month’s Sun Belt Championships after winning its last three league games. UTA enters Thursday’s game with a 16-10 overall record and a 7-6 mark in conference play. The Mavs are tied with Georgia Southern and Texas State for third place in the league standings with five regular season games remaining.

ULM enters the game with an 11-12 overall record and a 5-7 mark against Sun Belt competition. The Warhawks have won four of their last five games and are coming off a pair of impressive road wins at Georgia Southern and Georgia State.

