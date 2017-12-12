Big night of local mens basketball

The Bulldogs and Ragin’ Cajuns will square off for the 163rd time on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court

This is the final non-conference home game for LA Tech (7-2), wrapping up a four-game home stand in which they have registered wins over Miles College and Jackson State and suffered a two-point loss to Stephen F. Austin.

LA Tech leads the all-time series with Louisiana-Lafayette, 88-74. ULL got the better end of the last meeting last year in Lafayette, winning 91-83.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/121117aaa.html

The ULM Warhawks return to Fant-Ewing Coliseum to host Grambling State on Tuesday night at 7.

ULM brings a 3-5 record into the contest following a 75-56 loss at Jacksonville State on Saturday. ULM held a 35-33 lead at the half in the Jacksonville State contest.

Grambling, meanwhile, comes into the game with a 3-6 record following an 87-53 loss at Grand Canyon on Saturday.

Diontae Jones is averaging 12.4 points per contest.

The two teams played in Monroe last season with ULM winning, 81-45. ULM leads the all-time series, 8-3.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/ulm/2017/12/11/ulm-men-host-grambling-tuesday-night/942304001/