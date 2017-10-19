Big Tech sports weekend

Louisiana Tech fans will have plenty of activities to choose from this weekend surrounding the Bulldog football teams important Conference USA showdown with rival Southern Miss.

Kickoff time for Saturday RED OUT game at Joe Aillet Stadium is set for 6 p.m. Fans can purchase single game tickets for the contest between the Bulldogs and the Eagles by going online to LATechSports.com/tickets or by calling the Tech Ticket Office at 318-257-3631. Ticket booths will open on gameday at 12 p.m. on both the east and west sides of the stadium and gates will open at 4:30 p.m. All fans are asked to wear red.

It’s Legends Day at Tech as all former players, coaches and support staff are invited to come back for the weekend. Members of the 1977 Southland Conference champion and Independence Bowl champion team will be in Ruston and will lead the Bulldog football team through the Walk of Price through tailgating alley at approximately 3:45 p.m. The team will be recognized during one of the first quarter breaks.

