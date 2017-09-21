Big time boxing card hits Monroe

Night of Champions:

The main event is a WBF Intercontinental Lightweight Title fight between Rashad Ganaway from Little Rock, Arkansas and Angel Hernandez from McAllen, Texas. Ganaway is 18-5-1 with 10 KO’s and Hernandez is 13-8-1 with 8 KO’s.

The fight card includes 11 professional fights with boxers from all over the world competing in multiple Title fights, some traveling as far as 6,700 miles to battle in Monroe, Louisiana. The night kicks off with local professional boxers, including fan favorite Quentin Henry making his pro boxing debut. Traveling all the way from Asia, Amateur World Boxing Champion / Gold Olympic Medalist Belarus Muzdiman will also making her pro boxing debut. The excitement continues with a title fight followed by a highly anticipated World Title Fight.

For VIP tables, please contact Dennis Wall at 318.381.1812 or Jeff Guerriero at 318.267.6990. To purchase general and preferred seating at our early bird special rates, please click the link in the “tickets” section. In addition, $10 student tickets will be sold at the door (must show valid student ID at time of purchase).