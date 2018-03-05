Big weekend for Tech baseball

The Louisiana Tech baseball team wrapped up its weekend in the Lone Star state with a 6-1 defeat to the Baylor Bears, on a rainy Sunday afternoon from Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Tech finished the weekend with a 2-1 record, claiming the Frisco Championship title, with wins over No. 9 Texas A&M and Cal.

For their performances throughout the weekend, Tech’s Tanner Huddleston, Matt Miller, Logan Bailey and Hunter Wells were voted to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team. Huddleston also notched Most Valuable Player accolades, as the junior struck for a pair of three-run home runs, and led all players with seven RBI.