Big weekend for Tech baseball

The Louisiana Tech baseball team wrapped up its weekend in the Lone Star state with a 6-1 defeat to the Baylor Bears, on a rainy Sunday afternoon from Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Tech finished the weekend with a 2-1 record, claiming the Frisco Championship title, with wins over No. 9 Texas A&M and Cal.

For their performances throughout the weekend, Tech’s Tanner Huddleston, Matt Miller, Logan Bailey and Hunter Wells were voted to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team. Huddleston also notched Most Valuable Player accolades, as the junior struck for a pair of three-run home runs, and led all players with seven RBI.

 

Tech returns to action with a pair of midweek games this week. The team will host Grambling on Tuesday at J.C. Love Field, followed by a Wednesday road contest against UL-Monroe. Tech will then return home for a three-game weekend series against Houston Baptist

 

