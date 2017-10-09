Blazers stun bulldogs

If there’s been one sure-fire thing Louisiana Tech could rely on the last three years, even this season, it’s been Johnathan Barnes.

Coming into Saturday’s Conference USA matchup with UAB for the Blazers’ homecoming at Legion Field, the senior place kicker was 8-for-8 for his career in field goals in the final 2 minutes of regulation or overtime and had already lifted the Bulldogs to victory on the road at Western Kentucky on a waning-seconds kick.

Barnes measured off a 29-yard field goal with 3 seconds left but hit the ball low and redshirt junior defensive lineman Stacy Keely leaped and blocked the potential game-winning to clinch the Blazers’ first-ever victory over the Bulldogs, 23-22. Barnes had missed two extra points, from 35 and 25 yards out after penalties, on two Louisiana Tech touchdowns earlier in the fourth quarter.

Coming into the game, the place kicker had only missed five PATs (191-of-196).

The game-sealing block marked the first C-USA win for UAB since the program’s return from being shut down back three days after the 2014 season.

