Boogie returns to SAC Town

Thursday will be Pelicans center DeMarcus Cousins’ first time playing in Sacramento since the Kings traded him to New Orleans last season. …The Pelicans acquired Cousins in exchange for guards Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway and Tyreke Evans along with a 2017 first-round pick. …The Pelicans selected Hield with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Cousins played against the Kings as a member of the Pelicans last season and he finished the 117-89 victory with 37 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and three steals. … Thursday will conclude the Pelicans’ three-game West Coast road trip. … Cousins finished Tuesday’s loss to the Blazers with 39 points, 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.

