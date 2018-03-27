Boykins to compete in dunk contest

Louisiana Tech’s Jacobi Boykins has been selected to the Slam Dunk Championship roster for the 30th annual State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Bill Greehey Arena at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio on Thursday, March 29, Intersport announced on Tuesday.

Boykins is one of eight men’s college basketball players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CT. He was invited to take part in the Slam Dunk Championship after being recognized as one of the nation’s finest slam dunk performers.

http://www,latechsports.com