Boykins to play for Magic in summer league

Former Louisiana Tech shooting guard Jacobi Boykins will play for the Orlando Magic as part of the 2018 NBA Summer League.

Boykins and the Magic will take part in the 12-day event that begins on July 6 at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, Nevada with every game being televised by ESPN networks and NBA TV.

The two-time All-Conference USA selection had a stellar senior season, leading the Bulldogs in scoring and rebounding with an average of 14.7 points and 4.8 boards per game, respectively.

The Magic are scheduled to first take on the Brooklyn Nets on July 6 at 4 p.m. CT (NBA TV). They will then face the Memphis Grizzlies on July 8 at 8:30 p.m. CT (ESPN2) and the Phoenix Suns on July 9 at 8:30 p.m. CT (NBA TV).

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/062218aaa.html