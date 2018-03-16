Home » Sports » Brees is back!

zimbio.com
Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints have agreed to a new two-year deal worth $50 million, a source confirmed to ESPN, keeping the future Hall of Fame quarterback off the free-agent market as expected.

The deal includes $27 million guaranteed. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Brees’ deal will be written as a two-year deal, but in actuality it will be a one-year deal with a team option after the first year, he confirmed to ESPN. It also will include a no-trade clause, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, virtually ensuring that Brees finishes his career in New Orleans.

