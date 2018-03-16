Brees is back!

The deal includes $27 million guaranteed. The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Brees’ deal will be written as a two-year deal, but in actuality it will be a one-year deal with a team option after the first year, he confirmed to ESPN. It also will include a no-trade clause, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports, virtually ensuring that Brees finishes his career in New Orleans.

http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/22745688/drew-brees-agrees-re-sign-new-orleans-saints-two-year-50-million-deal