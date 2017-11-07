Bregman returns to BR

Alex Bregman, former LSU baseball star and a key player as the Houston Astros’ World Series win last week, will be at Tiger Stadium on Saturday for the Arkansas game, an LSU spokesman confirmed Monday.

LSU spokesman Michael Bonnette said the school is working through the details or recognizing Bregman at the game.

In his first full season of Major League Baseball, Bregman posted eye-popping numbers in the World Series: 5 runs, 7 hits, 2 home runs and 5 RBIs. Of course his most memorable moment came in Game 5 with a walk-off RBI single to spur the Astros to a 13-12 win in 10 innings.

