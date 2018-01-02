Bucs stun black and gold

Jameis Winston threw for 363 yards and ran for a touchdown, special teams player Isaiah Johnson scored on a fumble return and the Bucs (5-11) snapped a five-game losing streak.

trailing 24-23 with 1:58 remaining, Winston moved the Bucs 95 yards in 11 plays for the winning TD.

He converted a fourth-and-10 from his own 5 yard line with a 12-yard completion to Cameron Brate and threw 9 yards to Mike Evans on third-and-1 to keep the drive going at the Tampa Bay 35.

The fourth-year pro, who was intercepted three times, found Godwin racing up the right sideline just ahead of Saints cornerback Ken Crawley to put the Bucs ahead for good.

Rookie Alvin Kamara returned a kickoff 106 yards for a touchdown and also had a TD rushing for the Saints (11-5), who’ll host division rival Carolina (11-5) in the NFC wild-card round next Sunday.

The Good News is the Saints won the NFC south and will host division rival Carolina on Sunday.

