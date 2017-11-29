Bulldogs battle bama

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team will take its undefeated record into Tuscaloosa on Wednesday for its first true road game of the 2017-18 season as they take on No. 24 Alabama at 7 p.m. inside Coleman Coliseum.

LA Tech (5-0) has won five straight to begin the season for the 14th time in school history. They also began the year 5-0 in head coach Eric Konkol’s first year at the helm in 2015.

The Bulldogs remained unbeaten thanks to coming away with the 2017 Riviera Division Cancun Challenge championship this past week in Cancun, Mexic

The Crimson Tide were winners of their first five games before falling in their last contest to No. 14 Minnesota by a final score of 89-84 in the Barclays Classic championship game.

They are led by their freshman phenom, Collin Sexton, who is averaging 25.2 points per game, tied for the fifth most in the country. A consensus top-10 recruit coming out of Georgia, Sexton was recently named the SEC Freshman of the Week after dropping 40 points versus the Golden Gophers.

