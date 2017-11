Louisiana Tech got defensive Saturday night holding the University of Texas San Antonio rushing attack at bay on its way to a 20-6 victory on senior night at Joe Aillet Stadium.

With the victory, the Bulldogs, 6-6, become bowl eligible.

http://www.thenewsstar.com/story/sports/college/louisiana-tech/2017/11/25/la-tech-defeats-utsa-become-bowl-eligible/895517001/