Bulldogs continue to surge in conference play

Pic by Tom Morris
The Louisiana Tech baseball team scored six runs in the top of the 12th, and used a lights-out relief appearance from sophomore Kyle Griffen, to take a 9-4, 12-inning victory over the UAB Blazers from Regions Field on Sunday afternoon. With the triumph, Tech clinched the weekend series, two games to one, and improved to 5-1, while maintaining sole possession of first place in the Conference USA standings.

Tech (19-7, 5-1 C-USA), found itself in its fourth extra-innings affair of the young 2018 season, but utilized a big 12th inning to pull away from UAB (10-12, 3-3 C-USA) for its first triumph in extras this season.

Tech returns to action this Tuesday in a midweek tilt in Lake Charles, Louisiana, against the McNeese State Cowboys. The Bulldogs took the first meeting this season, 5-1, back on February 20 in Ruston. Tech will then return home next weekend for a Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Easter-weekend home series against the FIU Panthers.

 

