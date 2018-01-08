Bulldogs get first conference win

It was a total team effort by the Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team on Saturday night as they put an end to its three-game losing skid by having six Bulldogs score in double figures which led to a 97-88 victory over UTEP in front of 3,654 fans inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

What made the scoring output even more impressive for LA Tech (10-7, 1-3 C-USA) was playing with just eight players as two regular starters DaQuan Bracey and Joniah White were not available.

The Bulldogs ended up getting major contributions from all eight with guard Derric Jean scoring a season-high 20 points to lead the team, followed closely by forward Jy’lan Washington who came off the bench to score a career-high 19 points (15 in the first half alone).

Two other ‘Dogs posted career highs in scoring as well – the two freshmen Amorie Archibaldand Anthony Duruji registered 15 and 13 points, respectively. The other two with double-digit points were guard Jacobi Boykins with 14 and forward Oliver Powell, making his first career start, with 11.

Next up for LA Tech is a road trip to take on the defending C-USA champions Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. CT and will be nationally-televised on the CBS Sports Network.

