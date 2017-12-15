Bulldogs head to Austin

The non-conference schedule does not get any easier for Louisiana Tech as they travel to Austin to take on Texas on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. inside the Frank Erwin Center.

After having four straight home games over the last two weeks, LA Tech (7-3) will face its second true road test of the season against a Power 5 school in Texas (6-3).

It has been a season of close games so far, some ending with a win like the overtime victory against SEMO and the thriller versus Evansville to win the Cancun Challenge.

Others have been heartbreaking like the three losses that have come in the team’s last five games. All three have been decided by four points or less, including the recent 75-71 defeat to Louisiana-Lafayette.