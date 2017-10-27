Bulldogs picked #3 preseason

The Louisiana Tech men’s basketball team proved the coaches wrong last season, being picked seventh and finishing second.

The Bulldogs will look to do the same this season as they were tabbed third in the 14-team Conference USA Preseason Coaches’ Poll, announced by the league office on Friday.

LA Tech received two first-place votes and were picked behind only Middle Tennessee and UAB, two teams the Dunkin’ Dogs will face off against twice this upcoming season.

The Bulldogs overcame two season-ending injuries to seniors during non-conference play last year to go 14-4 in league play, finishing second in the standings, and ultimately advancing to the semifinals of the C-USA Tournament.

They have finished in the top three in C-USA each of the four years of being in the league, the only team to do so.