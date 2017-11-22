Bulldogs to play for championship

Louisiana Tech head coach Eric Konkol picked up win No. 50 and did so against one of his former squads as the Bulldogs defeated George Mason, 77-64, to advance to the championship game of the 10th annual Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night in Mexico.

It was a total team effort for LA Tech (4-0) who had four players in double figures, led by senior Jacobi Boykins with 18 points and junior Derric Jean coming off the bench to provide a season-high 17 points.

With the victory, the Bulldogs will face Evansville on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya and will be nationally-televised on the CBS Sports Network. You can also hear the call with the voice of the Bulldogs Dave Nitz on Z107.5FM!

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/recaps/112117aaa.html