Bulldogs pull away from USA

J’Mar Smith tossed three touchdowns and Jonathan Barnes became the program’s all-time leader in made field goals leading Louisiana Tech to a 34-16 win over South Alabama before 22,013 fans at Joe Aillet Stadium Saturday night.

Smith set career-highs in completions (24), yards (317) and touchdowns, tossing scoring strikes of 40, 10 and 30 yards to three different receivers. The sophomore hit nine different receivers on a night that saw him also utilize his running ability in attacking the Jaguars defense.

Barnes’ 31-yard field goal with 3:07 to play in the second quarter was the 66th of his career, moving him past former Bulldog Josh Scobee for first place in the Tech record books.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-footbl/recaps/093017aab.html