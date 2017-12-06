Bulldogs welcome SFA to the TAC

Two of the winningest programs in the country over the last half decade just so happen to be less than three hours apart from one another.

Those two teams – Louisiana Tech and Stephen F. Austin – will meet up on the hardwood on Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. inside the Thomas Assembly Center on Karl Malone Court.

LA Tech (6-1) extended its home winning streak to 11 this past Saturday with a 106-55 rout of Miles College. It is currently the 14th longest active streak in the country.

Prior to last season, the Lumberjacks won four straight SLC regular season titles as well as three tournament titles which gave them three trips to the NCAA Tournament.

This will be only the 13th time the two teams face off against one another. Each team has won six times, but the Bulldogs have won the last four meetings. The last meeting came in December of 1999 in Nacogdoches.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/m-baskbl/spec-rel/120517aaa.html