Buzzer beater

ULM didn’t play its best basketball against Grambling State. Far from it.

Not that it matters. The Warhawks (4-5) lost so many close games over the last calendar year that they were due a win.

A buzzer-beating layup by guard Jordon Harris snapped a two-game losing skid and gave ULM a 59-57 win over the Tigers (3-7) on Tuesday night inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum.

ULM hosts Millsaps College on Monday, December 18 at Fant-Ewing Colisuem. Grambling travels to Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday, December 16.

