Cajuns take round 2

The Louisiana Tech baseball team was outhit 11 to 7, and could not overcome three costly errors, dropping a 9-4 midweek decision to UL-Lafayette at J.C. Love Field in front of 2,138 – Tech’s largest home crowd of the season.

LA Tech (29-14) starter David Leal (3-3) took the loss, tossing 5.0 innings, while allowing five runs (two earned) on six hits. The southpaw did not walk a batter, and struck out five. Errors cost Leal in the first, as the left-hander made a pair of high throws on sacrifice bunt attempts, allowing the Cajuns (23-19) to tack a three spot in inning one.

With the defeat, the Bulldogs saw their win streak end at five games. Tech has now had three separate five-game win streaks in 2018, and has yet to be able to get to six.

Tech will look to bounce back out on the road again this weekend, traveling to Bowling Green, Kentucky, to take on the WKU Hilltoppers in a three-game Conference-USA series. First pitch for Friday’s contest is set for 6 p.m. CT.

