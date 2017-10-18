Cam Jordan named NFC POW

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan hasn’t received many league-wide accolades during his excellent seven-year career, but the NFL recognized him for a stellar performance in last Sunday’s win over the Detroit Lions.

The league named Jordan the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for Week 6 after he disrupted the Lions’ offense. He’s the first Saints player to win the award since outside linebacker Junior Galette in Week 9 of 2014 and the defensive end to win the award since Darren Howard in Week 4 of 2005.

Jordan, a two-time Pro Bowler, finished the game with five tackles, two for loss, two sacks, three passes defensed, an interception and his first career touchdown.

http://www.nola.com/saints/index.ssf/2017/10/cameron_jordan_saints_award.html#incart_river_index