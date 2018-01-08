Carolina and Saints produce classic in dome

Drew Brees and his receiving corps came through when Carolina stifled New Orleans’ prolific backfield, and a relentless Cam Jordan spearheaded a late defensive stand to seal a 31-26 an NFC wild-card round victory on Sunday.

”You can’t be more happy about the way we played in terms of how we finished the game,” Jordan said. ”We almost let them back in the game, but here I am standing as winner. Here I am, as a Cam Jordan, sending Cam Newton a bottle of Jordan wine.”

Brees passed for 376 yards and two touchdowns, .