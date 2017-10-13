Home » Sports » Cat fight in death valley

Posted on by Sean Fox

When No. 10 Auburn visits LSU on Saturday, both sets of Tigers will have something to prove.

After losing to No. 2 Clemson and handling an otherwise relatively soft schedule, Auburn (5-1, 3-0) aims to prove worthy of its ranking and should be taken seriously as an SEC and College Football Playoff contender. This game is the first of three straight SEC road games.

After being routed by Mississippi State in its SEC opener and being stunned by Troy, LSU beat then-No. 21 Florida on the road last week. Now a second consecutive victory against a ranked team would show that LSU (4-2, 1-1) is an SEC contender despite the slow start.

http://www.espn.com/college-football/preview?gameId=400933889

 

