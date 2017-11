LSU moved up four spots to No. 20 in the third edition of the College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night.

The Tigers, No. 21 in both the coaches and AP top 25, face Tennessee on Saturday. LSU debuted at No. 19 in the initial rankings from the College Football Playoff committee. The Tigers slipped to No. 24 after the loss to Alabama.

The Crimson Tide was the CFP’s new No. 1 team in the latest rankings. Clemson was 2, Miami 3 and Oklahoma No. 4.