College hoops recap

Women:

Techsters

Newcomers Taylor Stahly, Maria Delgado and Nikki McDonald all scored in double figures leading Louisiana Tech to an 87-47 win over NAIA foe LSU-Alexandria before 1,563 fans at the Thomas Assembly Center Sunday afternoon.

Junior Kierra Anthony tied her career high with 23 points in only 17 minutes while Alexus Maloneand Zhanae Whitney each pulled down 10 rebounds giving the lady Techsters (2-0) a 53-32 advantage on the boards.

The Lady Techsters return to action Thursday when they host Memphis at 6:30 p.m. at the Thomas Assembly Center.

ULM

Senior forward Gabriella Cortez scored a game-high 21 points to lead the ULM women’s basketball team to a 90-53 win over Centenary Friday in the season opener for both teams. The Warhawks built a 21-point halftime lead and never looked back en route to their fourth-straight season-opening victory.

GSU

The Grambling State University women’s basketball team could not ecover from a cold-shooting day from the floor as Louisiana Tech picked up a 64-53 in the 2017-18 season opener on Friday morning at the Thomas Assembly Center.

LSU

The LSU women’s basketball team defeated Southeastern Louisiana by a score of 84-56 in its home opener at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Tigers improved to 1-1 on the season and 2-0 against Southeastern under head coach Nikki Fargas, who now holds a 15-4 record against Louisiana schools during her tenure.

Raigyne Louis led the Lady Tigers with a game-high 21 points, adding 10 assists, six rebounds and five steals, picking up the ninth double-double of her career

Men:

All 14 Bulldogs scored, anchored by sophomore Jalen Harris who poured in a career-high 25 points, as Louisiana Tech dominated UT Tyler with a final score of 112-71 in the regular season opener on Friday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center.

LA Tech (1-0) jumped all over UT Tyler (0-1) from the tip, racing out to a 14-1 lead just four minutes into the contest. The offensive explosion continued throughout, registering the most points in a single game since 2014.

ULM

SMU put together a 15-2 run early in the second half to pull away from ULM for an 83-65 victory Sunday, as the Mustangs extended their winning streak in Moody Coliseum to 24 consecutive games – the NCAA’s third-longest active streak. ULM led by as many as six points in the first half and trailed by just four at halftime, 35-31.

ULM (0-2) opens a four-game homestand in Fant-Ewing Coliseum against Southeastern Louisiana on Thursday, Nov. 21, with tipoff set for 7 p.m

GSU

The Donte Jackso era has begun at Grambling State University as the Tiger men’s basketball program opened the season on Friday night with a 94-65 loss to VCU at E.J. Wade Arena at the Stuart C. Siegel Center. Up next for GSU at Iowa.

LSU

The Will Wade era of LSU Basketball opened with a resounding win Friday night as the largest opening crowd in at least the last 20 years (11,856) saw the Tigers lead wire-to-wire in scoring a convincing, 99-59, win over Alcorn State at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.