College hoops roundup

Louisiana Tech returns to the Thomas Assembly Center floor Thursday night when the Lady Techsters host Memphis at 6:30 p.m.

The contest against Memphis starts a seven-game stretch over the next three weeks for Head Coach Brooke Stoehr and Co. that includes games against No. 2 Texas, Auburn, Penn State, Clemson and the American Athletic Association’s Tigers.

A victory by Tech (2-0) over Memphis (1-1) would give the Lady Techsters the program’s first 3-0 start since the 2009-10 season.

http://www.latechsports.com/sports/w-baskbl/spec-rel/111417aaa.html

Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe renew their rivalry on the hardcourt Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La.

ULM is Southeastern’s fourth-most common opponent with Thursday’s game being the 92nd meeting between the Lions and Warhawks. ULM leads 61-30 in a series that dates back to 1952. Southeastern and ULM were Southland Conference rivals from 1998-2006 but have met just once since, a 68-61 Warhawk victory in Monroe on Dec. 10, 2012. Southeastern’s last victory over ULM came in 2006, a 42-40 win in Hammond. The Lions’ last win in Monroe was a 70-57 triumph in 2005.

http://www.lionsports.net/news/2017/11/15/mens-basketball-lions-renew-rivalry-with-ulm.aspx

LSU hosts Samford

LSU is 1-0 and Samford is 1-1 after losing big at Arkansas and then coming back with an 87-68 win over Alabama A&M in Birmingham on Monday. Former Kentucky player and NCAA champion Scott Padgett is in his fourth year as the Samford coach.

Tremont Waters had 27 points, five rebounds, six assists and five steals to lead the Tigers in the win over Alcorn, while Duop Reath (11), Wayde Sims (11) and Brandon Sampson (10). Waters was named the SEC Freshman of the Week with the third highest point total in Division I over the first two nights of play.

http://www.lsusports.net/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=5200&ATCLID=211685713

Grambling travels to Iowa.

Grambling State (GSU) will play seven straight road games to start the 2017-18 season. The Tigers dropped their season opener, 94-65, at VCU on Nov. 10. Diontae Jones led GSU off the bench, scoring a game-high 16 points and grabbing a team-best eight

Iowa won its first two games by an average of 33.5 points over Chicago State (95-62) and Alabama State (92-68). Six players netted double figures in Iowa’s win over the Cougars on Friday, while four players had double digits versus the Hornets on Sunday.

http://www.hawkeyesports.com/news/2017/11/14/mens-basketball-game-notes-hawkeyes-host-grambling-state-thursday.aspx