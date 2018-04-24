Home » Sports » Dawgs and Cajuns round 2

Dawgs and Cajuns round 2

With a five-game winning streak under their belts, the Louisiana Tech baseball team will prepare to for their final home non-conference game of the season, this Tuesday at 6 p.m. against UL-Lafayette.

This will be the second meeting in as many weeks for the two programs, as LA Tech (29-13, 13-5) took a convincing 15-2 decision in Lafayette last Wednesday. The 13-point spread was the most lopsided home loss for a Cajuns’ team since 2012 (UL-Monroe, 17-0). The Bulldogs have now taken four of the last five meetings between the two clubs.

Tech is slated to go with left-hander David Leal once again. Last time out, Leal stymied the Cajun offense, just as he has done to almost every midweek opponent he’s come across. The left-hander went seven strong innings, allowing just three hits, and striking out six, while holding the Cajuns scoreless during his time on the mound.

